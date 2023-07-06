Ethereum (ETH) struggle to break the $2,000 mark, DigiToads (TOADS) shatters expectations and creates new records

The crypto market is filled with digital assets constantly battling the market trend and vying for investors’ attention. In recent developments, Ethereum (ETH) has faced resistance as it struggles to surpass the $2,000 mark. At the same time, DigiToads (TOADS), a meme coin, has defied all odds by shattering expectations and creating new records.

DigiToads has emerged as a shining star in the cryptocurrency realm, capturing the attention of astute investors eager to maximize their returns. The project’s presale phase has witnessed an incredible buying pressure surge, with daily investor interest increments. Analysts are now touting DigiToads as the best crypto investment choice for those seeking a lucrative investment opportunity in the crypto market.

Let’s explore the amazing records DigiToads is creating amid Ethereum’s struggle to break the $2000 mark.

DigiToads (TOADS) presale: Unleashing new records and pioneering the future of Crypto investments

DigiToads is a full utility token that offers a gateway to a world of high growth potential. The DigiToads presale has taken the crypto market by storm, with an influx of investors flocking to the platform to seize the opportunity of a lifetime. While Ethereum grapples with breaking its $2,000 barrier, DigiToads’ presale has triumphed by shattering investors’ expectations, raising over $5.8 million and selling more than 95.4% of its tokens in its 9th stage.

The native TOADS DeFi token has grown exponentially, skyrocketing from a mere $0.01 to $0.047 across the presale’s various stages. With its impending launch on major exchanges, the value of each token will be $0.055, further bolstering its position as the best crypto investment. The exceptional growth and demand surrounding the ten-stage presale result from several remarkable features.

There is no vesting period, granting investors the freedom to start trading immediately after the presale concludes. Also, the project has undergone a full audit by Coinsult, ensuring transparency and instilling confidence among investors. The TOADS presale encompasses ten stages, each offering presale investors a unique opportunity to secure their stake and be part of the thriving DigiToads ecosystem that creates daily records.

It is also driving innovation in the NFT sphere. TOADS’ trending NFT staking, a key ecosystem component, incentivizes DigiToads holders by allocating 2% of every TOADS transaction to a staking pool. This pool is periodically distributed to NFT holders based on their stake duration, offering greater rewards for longer-term commitments.

DigiToads offers an immersive play-to-earn gaming experience. Players can collect, nurture, and battle unique DigiToads with distinct characteristics. Players can use the TOADS token to enhance their DigiToads’ abilities, while the top 25% of players on the leaderboard receive TOADS DeFi tokens as rewards. DigiToads allocates 50% of in-game item sales to a prize fund, allowing players to earn real rewards while gaming.

Ethereum (ETH) faces hurdles in breaking $2,000 mark: Expert insights and transaction volume analysis .

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has faced challenges surpassing the crucial resistance level of $2000, despite its strong network activity and many DeFi and NFT projects. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Macro Strategist Mike McGlone highlights the current bottleneck and emphasizes that ETH must overcome this year-long resistance to make substantial progress.

Despite the global crypto market capitalization experiencing a significant 15% surge in the past weeks, Ethereum has been unable to break the critical $2,000 milestone. The varying transaction volume indicates Ethereum’s challenge to maintain a steady influx of users and sustainable growth. Also, ETH’s upward momentum has been hindered by various factors, including network congestion and high gas fees.

Conclusion

As Ethereum grapples with its struggle to break the $2,000 mark, DigiToads emerges as the dark horse, surpassing expectations, shattering records, and creating a buzz in the crypto market. Whether you’re an investor seeking substantial gains or a gamer searching for an immersive experience, DigiToads presents an opportunity like no other. DigiToads’ trending NFT staking has boosted its value potential in the crypto market. With the presale ongoing, you can join the DigiToads platform by buying the token using cryptocurrencies like ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or BUSD.

