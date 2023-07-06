July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

One child dead after car collision at south London school

By Reuters News Service00
crash
A screen grab from video of the incident

British police said one child had died and a woman had been arrested after a car collided with a building at a school in south London on Thursday in an incident that also left several others injured.

Authorities had earlier said a total of seven children and two adults had been injured after the collision at the primary school in Wimbledon, which police said was not being treated as “terror related”.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.”

The Study Prep School at Camp Road in Wimbledon, for girls aged 4 to 11, is about one mile from the site of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Ambulances, including the air ambulance service, and fire officers were involved in the initial response to the incident.

Related Posts

Russia and Ukraine announce prisoner exchange

Reuters News Service

NATO chief says Swedish alliance membership within reach

Reuters News Service

Ukraine plans to move to professional army after war ends

Reuters News Service

Lukashenko says Prigozhin back in Russia, Wagner deployment unclear

Reuters News Service

Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies

Reuters News Service

Rocket launch at Israel from Lebanon draws Israeli cross-border shelling

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign