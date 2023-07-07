July 7, 2023

CBC issues warning over ‘Universal Banks’ scam

Central Bank of Cyprus

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday cautioned the public to watch out for an alleged entity operating under the name “Universal Banks” and using the website: www.universalbanks.com.

The entity does not hold a credit institution license from the CBC in accordance with article 4 of credit institution law, the CBC warned in its announcement.

The bank has urged the public, businesses, and depositors, to refer to the CBC website, and specifically to the Register of credit institutions operating in Cyprus, to ascertain their legality, before conducting transacting with any institution.

