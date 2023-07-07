July 7, 2023

Old Nicosia performance blends traditional music with ceramics

July in the capital city is busier than usual, and a steady summer programme from the Faneromeni23 Art Festival takes place every year in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. A special evening arrives soon which blends traditional music with ceramics. July 13 will be dedicated to music From West to the East…

The performance with arrangements for two pianos, lute, renaissance lute, violin, percussion and voice is dedicated to the traditional music of Cyprus and of various regions of Greece. The audience will enjoy the original arrangements of Cypriot traditional music, Greek dances, melodies and songs from Mediterranean musical traditions, as well as songs written by Cypriot composers.

The performance, which is free, is a chance for audiences to get to know this musical tradition which the artistic team explains is an integral part of Cypriot identity, culture and intangible heritage.

While the music unfolds on stage, ceramist Maria Michail will also take up space on the floor, creating a piece of clay work which will be completed at the end of the event. “Thus,” explain the organisers, “ceramic creative arts of Cyprus will be brought to view, also representing an integral part of our cultural heritage.”

 

From West to the East…

Traditional music and ceramics. Part of the Faneromeni23 Art Festival. July 13. Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

