July 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisWimbledon

Wimbledon order of play on Friday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Alexandre Muller (France)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Not before 1400, to finish, Murray leads 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-4

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 30-Petra Martic (Croatia)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

Varvara Gracheva (France) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

12-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Christopher Eubanks (U.S.)

6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Zhuoxuan Bai (China)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Adrian Mannarino (France)

Not before 1130, Medvedev leads 6-3 6-3 4-4

19-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Yosuke Watanuki (Japan)

26-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Liam Broady (Britain)

32-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) v 5-Caroline Garcia (France)

