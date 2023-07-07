Guest recipes LIDL Food Academy

A vegan taste of India
Vegan Biryani
1g saffron mixed with 2 tablespoons warm coconut milk
1cup basmati rice (200g)
50g vegan butter or margarine
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 tablespoon ginger, grated on a fine grater
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 small chilli or 1/2 tsp powder
2 teaspoon garam masala seasonings
300g mushrooms cut into bite-sized pieces
1 300g vegan schnitzel cut into bite-sized pieces
250ml coconut milk
250g water
50g cashews
25g raisins
Juice from a lemon
3 tablespoon fresh coriander, finely chopped
10 mint leaves, finely chopped
Mix the saffron with the warm coconut milk and let it turn golden.
Wash and drain the rice.
In an open and deep saucepan melt the butter.
Sauté the onion with the salt. After caramelizing slightly, add the ginger, garlic, chili, garam masala seasonings and mushrooms.
Sauté until mushrooms wilt slightly.
Then add the vegan schnitzels, water, coconut milk, saffron with coconut milk, cashews, raisins, lemon, coriander and mint.
Stir well until the water boils.
Finally add the rice and mix.
Lower the heat and allow the water to evaporate without covering the pot.
When the water evaporates, cover with a clean towel for 5-7 minutes.
Before serving, break the rice with a fork until fluffy.
Serve with chutney.
Mango and Beetroot Chutney
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon powdered or fresh ginger grated on a fine grater
1 small chopped onion
1 large mango, cut into small cubes
1 apple cut into small cubes
1 beetroot grated on a coarse grater
50g apple vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 small chilli or 1/2 tsp powder (optional)
Water (as needed)
25g maple or agave syrup
In a small saucepan add the vegetable oil and sauté the curry, ginger and onion.
After the aromas of the spices come out and the onion caramelizes, add the mango, apple and beetroot.
Then add the vinegar and salt.
First, boil over high heat and mix well.
Then, lower the heat, cover the pot and let the mango soften for about 15 minutes. Occasionally you should stir the mixture to prevent the fruit from sticking to the pot. Add half a cup of water to prevent the fruit from sticking.
After the mixture thickens and most of the liquids evaporate, add the maple syrup and chili (optional). Boil for another minute.
Serve the chutney as is or mix with a hand blender to a rough consistency.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/