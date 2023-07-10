Cyprus comic con goes car boot crazy!

The biggest pre-Cyprus Comic Con event is happening this coming weekend! Get your geek on with cosplay, card games and collectibles at the CCC Bazaar says ALIX NORMAN

Three years ago, C3PO and the Night King came to Cyprus! For two days, the world-famous actors behind some of films’ most memorable characters were on the island, meeting and greeting the thousands of fans who adore Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

It was all made possible thanks to Cyprus Comic Con, the island’s pinnacle of geekdom. Originally launched in 2015, this magical gathering has sadly been on hiatus for the last three years – because that’s what happens when the only venue big enough to host your event has been transformed into a mass Covid vaccination centre! But in 2023, with the Nicosia State Fair finally free and the world returning to normal, the island’s geekiest, nerdiest, most exciting event is back – with a vengeance!

“The last CCC was back in April 2019,” say the Con’s organisers. “Covid does that to you! And since it’s the biggest event of its kind in Cyprus, we had to make sure that the pandemic restrictions were fully lifted before we began to plan logistics, gather sponsors and vendors, and contact special guests. But this year, we’re back!”

October 7 to 8 will once more see thousands of people from all over the island come together for this huge festival, mingling with fellow Con enthusiasts, snapping up collectibles, and taking part in panels and workshops. Oh, and meeting geek culture’s most famous figures of course! (There’s currently an embargo on releasing the names of the special guests set to make an appearance, but the Cyprus Mail has word that CCC’s 2023 line-up is going to blow previous years out of the water!)

“We saw approximately 17,000 visitors in 2019,” say organisers. “And we’re definitely expecting an even higher turn-out after the hiatus. It’s time for Cyprus to get its geek on once more!”

Since February, when the upcoming Comic Con was announced, excitement has been sky-high. And that’s been helped by the run of pre-Con events. On Valentine’s Day, there was Roll for Romance – a gamified twist on speed dating crafted by the team’s resident game masters. St Patrick’s Day brought a stout night of fun at the Shamrock Shindig, complete with Dungeons & Dragons sessions and video gaming. And May 6 saw the Revenge of the Sixth Party – a cosmic night of Star Wars fun, tunes, and epic cosplay. But the biggest of pre-event of all will happen next weekend: the Cyprus Comic Con Car Boot Bazaar…

Taking place in collaboration with the Mall of Cyprus, the July 15 Cyprus Comic Con Car Boot Bazaar promises to be a microcosm of the CCC. “You’ll be able to find anything and everything from vintage toys to geeky clothing, nerdy accessories, cool crafts and one-of-a-kind items,” says organisers.

“It’s a win-win situation really: vendors get to clear out their collectibles, and visitors get to snap up unique treasures. Plus, it’s a fun way to spend a day out in the community, meeting like-minded people and immersing yourself in the Comic Con culture.”

The bazaar will take over the whole top floor of the Mall of Cyprus carpark for the entire day, with vendors setting up booths and tables or selling from the back of their vehicles. Already, oodles of private sellers and small businesses have signed up, as well as loads of local artists (including tattoo experts – if you’ve ever Thor about getting a new Luke, now’s your chance!) who will be plying their trade on-site.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had an event like this,” says the organising team. “So we’re hoping that both vendors and artists will see it as a testing ground, embracing the Bazaar as an opportunity for exposure and connection. Meanwhile, for visitors, it’s going to be an excellent opportunity to try geeky activities, make geeky friends, and truly experience geeky culture ahead of the October Comic Con!”

The bazaar is free for all attendees – “something we decided to do to ensure everyone could come and enjoy the day” – and is suitable for all ages. “Nerdiness never discriminates,” say organisers. “Whether you’re five or 95, a devotee of Star Wars or a passionate Trekkie, a card or video gamer, this is where you’ll find your tribe!”

Among the day’s star attractions will be any number of activities, including tabletop games and trading cards. And though there’s no cosplay parade (that’s reserved for October’s CCC), visitors are certainly encouraged to attend the event as their favourite fictional characters…

“Since 2019, there’s been a host of new characters on the scene,” say organisers. “And, ahead of the Con, we’re expecting loads of visitors to premier their new cosplay at the bazaar. We’ll be very surprised if we don’t see more than one person this weekend dressed as characters from Stranger Things, the Marvel universe, and the new Star Wars series – I reckon Cyprus will do an excellent line in Mandalorians and Boba Fetts!”

On the day, all those who attend will be able to enjoy a party atmosphere, with geeky music from morning until night. “We’ll be playing theme music from various popular franchises, including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Mass Effect, Monkey Island, and Assassins Creed. And when the sun goes down, we’re going full weeb with non-stop anime music!”

And, best of all, this huge pre-Con event will be hosting a draw for CCC Early Access – if you’d like to be one of the select few with an exclusive ticket to the 2023 Cyprus Comic Con, get yourself over to the Car Boot Bazaar this weekend. Preferably in costume. We’ll C-3PO you at the Maul!

For more information, visit the Facebook page ‘Cyprus Comic Con Car Boot Bazaar @ Mall Of Cyprus’