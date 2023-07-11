July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega, Petrou Bros donate €5,000 to care home

By Press Release00
With a long tradition of supporting the local community, Alphamega Hypermarkets and Petrou Bros donated €5,000 to the Timotheion Care Home, following the completion of their annual CSR initiative, which returns year after year to provide financial aid to local nursing homes.

Alphamega Chief Communications and CSR Officer Natasa Constantinidou and Petrou Bros Commercial Manager Michalis Petrou, handed over the cheque to the Timotheion’s owner and expressed their gratitude in being able to serve vulnerable populations.

As anticipated, the joint CSR initiative will return in 2024, pursuing the parties’ ongoing mission to honour and support Cypriot grandmothers.

