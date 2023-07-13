Three Paphos festivals not to miss this summer

The busiest summer season is here. As the events calendar unfolds, back-to-back music and arts festivals keep our weekends full. Although the majority of the festivals are happening in July, a few are reserved for August, giving islanders all the more reasons to stay on the island during the hot holiday season.
Next month, two music festivals will take place at two scenic locations in the Paphos region celebrating two genres of music – reggae and jazz.
The sixth edition of the Reggae Sunjam Festival will welcome fans at Paradise Place in Pomos on August 12 and 13 for two days of live music, DJs and dancing. Local and international artists make up the 2023 agenda, set to play a mix of Reggae, Roots, Dub, Steppers and Dancehall tunes, powered by JAH Star Soundsystem.
A line-up of DJs and live acoustic music have been confirmed for the festival while a flea market will also be on featuring local artists with handmade items. With the Paphos sunset as a backdrop, Paradise Place will welcome reggae lovers for another year with plenty of summertime melodies and tunes blasting.
A little further down the August calendar is the highly-anticipated Paradise Jazz Festival which will take music lovers to another picturesque spot in Paphos on August 25 and 26. Returning for the 23rd time, the festival will host 21 musicians from Cyprus and two specially invited artists from abroad.
Three live performances will take place each night at the welcoming venue of Val’s Place in Gialia, with a highlight being Mario Bakuna’s first performance in Cyprus with his music from the Brazilian Landscapes project. Camping, sea views, musical evenings and friendly vibes await at Val’s Place as musicians and jazz lovers reunite at the festival once again.
It is not only music festivals that will take place in Paphos this August. Salamiou village will again host the Countryside Animafest Cyprus festival on August 9-12 which returns for its ninth edition. As one of the longest-running film festivals in Cyprus, Animafest promises a rich programme of screenings, its annual film competition, exhibitions and masterclasses by distinguished international guests. The festival schedule is expected to be announced soon, offering something for film lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
Countryside Animafest Cyprus
Film animation festival with a large programme of parallel activities. August 9-12. Salamiou village, Paphos. www.animafest.com.cy
Reggae Sunjam Festival
Annual reggae festival with music and a flea market. August 12-13. Paradise Place, Pomos, Paphos. €12-20. Tel: 7000-7102
Paradise Jazz Festival
Annual jazz festival with live performances. August 25-26. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.paradisejazz.com