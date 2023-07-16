Where to get your dose of ancient Greek drama

The International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama has returned this year offering a rich programme of four highly-acclaimed productions that are currently touring the island. The festival opened earlier this week in Nicosia with a local production of Antigone by Sophocles which premiered at the sold-out Makarios III Amphitheatre with an opening speech by Michalis Hadjiyiannis, a day before he resigned as Deputy Minister of Culture.
Throughout July and August, the selected performances of the festival will continue their tour of Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos, with Trojan Women by the National Theatre of Northern Greece having already completed its round. The Sophoclean tragedy Antigone will leave Nicosia behind for two more performances, one at the Paphos Ancient Odeon on July 18 and another at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 21.
Then, towards the end of the month, it will be time for the Hungarian National Theatre to present The Bacchae by Euripides. The internationally renowned and acclaimed Greek director, Theodoros Terzopoulos, directs a remarkable cast of Hungarian actors who will take the stage at Curium on July 29 and the Makarios III Amphitheatre on July 31.
Commenting on the production, the organisers say: “In The Bacchae, Euripides recounts the descent of Dionysus to the city of Thebes in order to impose the rites of his worship. King Pentheus refuses to recognise this new god and suffers Dionysus’ wrath. Driven mad by the god’s power, Pentheus dies a horrible death on the peaks of Mount Cithaeron, with his mother, Agave, having committed – while in a delirium – the terrible crime. Dionysus establishes his religion by announcing the terrible fate that has befallen the royal family.”
The final festival production will take place in early August with Katerina Evangelatos, distinguished theatre director and artistic director of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, directing the National Theatre of Greece production Hippolytus by Euripides, in yet another interesting approach with a cast of renowned artists.
“A directorial perspective that delves into the savage world of Euripides’ play,” comment the organisers, “approaching it as a contemporary nightmare amid a poetic setting, where characters struggle with their weaknesses and where love is so insane that it can only be fatal. A stellar cast of 24 actors and four musicians remain on stage throughout the performance.” Audiences can catch this final performance at Curium where it will be presented twice, on August 4 and 5, concluding the 2023 edition of the renowned festival.
International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama
Annual theatre festival. Until August 5. Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia, the Curium Ancient Theatre in Limassol and the Ancient Odeon in Paphos. Tel: 7000-2414. www.greekdramafest.com