July 24, 2023

Popp doubles down as Germany maul Morocco 6-0

fifa women’s world cup australia and new zealand 2023 group h germany v morocco
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their second goal

Talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third Women’s World Cup title with a 6-0 demolition of debutants Morocco on Monday.

In the tournament’s greatest mismatch to date, veteran Popp led from the front, heading in two first-half strikes before Klara Buehl, Lea Schueller and two own goals blew out the score after the break in front of 27,256 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Germans’ cake-walk put them top of Group H on three points, with rivals Colombia and South Korea to play their opener in Sydney on Tuesday.

Seven months after the Moroccan men’s fairytale run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, the Atlas Lionesses became the first Arab team to take the field at the women’s showpiece, and will hope for better in their next match against South Korea.

