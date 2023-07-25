July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found drowned at Finikoudes beach

By Staff Reporter00
finikoudes beach cyprus
Finikoudes beach, Larnaca

A 42-year-old man pulled unconscious from the sea in the Finikoudes area in Larnaca on Monday was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district’s general hospital.

According to police the deceased man, a permanent resident of Mazotos, had gone swimming with friends. 

At some point, the man disappeared and his friends searched for him, finally locating him unconscious at the bottom of the sea. 

The 42-year-old was taken to shore and given first aid but he did not respond. He was then transferred by ambulance to the Larnaca general hospital where the doctors on duty pronounced him dead.  

The exact cause of the 42-year-old’s death will be determined by the scheduled autopsy on Tuesday. 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Limassol fire extinguished, two hectares burned

Staff Reporter

‘Huge tragedy’ averted as fire in heart of Paphos forest under control

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cabbies’ impromptu airport coffeeshop gives ‘a bad impression’

Nick Theodoulou

Centre inaugurated for adult survivors of child sexual abuse

Andria Kades

Situation improving in Dervenochoria where Cypriot mission operating

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign