Daily News Briefing

July 25, 2023

By Staff Reporter024
july 25 23

In today’s episode, Facebook has disabled a support group page for auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, citing violations of its community standards. The social media platform deactivated the page after receiving numerous complaints about it.

Meanwhile, two new fixed traffic cameras were switched on in Limassol on Monday morning, bringing the total number of fixed traffic cameras in the country to seven.

Elsewhere, the British Veterinary Association, has posted a statement on its website, calling on UK visitors to the island to take precautions against cat covid or feline infectious peritonitis.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

