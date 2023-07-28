July 28, 2023

In today’s episode, the audit service has undertaken an examination of the feasibility of the EuroAsia Interconnector project, it emerged on Thursday.

Elsewhere, two dozen protesters gathered at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia on Thursday demanding the government to stop the sex education reform it recently passed.

Also, a short hearing at Paphos criminal court on Thursday left little hint at the outcome of David Hunter’s sentencing.

All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

