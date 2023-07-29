July 29, 2023

Two teens arrested with counterfeit money

By Nick Theodoulou00
tens

Famagusta police arrested two teens early on Saturday morning after they brazenly sought to deceive the same shop owner twice with counterfeit money.

The 18 and 19-year-olds are accused of going to a shop with a group of friends on Thursday evening and paying with nine counterfeit €10 notes.

The same group returned to the shop again the following day but the owner called the police.

One of the suspects again tried to pay the bill using counterfeit bank notes, prior to the arrival of the police officers.

A search at the residence of the two suspects unveiled one further counterfeit €10 note.

Famagusta police are continuing their investigation into the case.

