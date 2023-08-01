August 1, 2023

Drones hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injuring one and damaging dormitory -officials

aftermath of a russian military strike in pervomaiskyi
File photo: Firefighters work at a site of a Russian military strike in Kharkiv region

Officials in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said on Tuesday that drones hit populated areas of the city and one drone destroyed two floors of a college dormitory.

The chief of police in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said there were two night-time strikes — one on the college and one on the city centre.

One person was injured in the city centre, he told Suspilne, or public, television. The college building was empty at the time of the strike.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke of three strikes.

“One of the drones destroyed two floors of a dormitory,” Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “A fire broke out and emergency services are attending.”

A video posted on social media showed the top of a building ablaze and smoke billowing upwards. Suspilne said the half the college building was destroyed.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the attack or determine the location of the site in the video.

