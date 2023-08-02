August 2, 2023

Group ceramic art exhibition at Almyra Hotel

Presenting the results of the annual Ceramic Experimental Workshop Androlikou 2023 is a new exhibition opening at Almyra Hotel on Friday. Each summer, ceramic artist Vasos Demetriou hosts a week-long workshop on various ceramic-making and firing techniques. Held in Androlikou village in Paphos, the workshop welcomes artists of all backgrounds and levels and after the completion of its 7th edition, participants will now present their results in the exhibition.

The workshop has been held every year since 2017 to experiment with and use local soils suitable for the development of modern pottery forms. With the guidance and experience of Demetriou, different experimental firing techniques are researched and expanded, such as raku, naked raku, raku dolce, the construction and theory of terra sigillata, saggar and many others.

The exhibition is hosted in the Danae Hall of the Almyra Hotel and will run from Friday to August 31. Taking part this year are: Myria Nicolaidi, Leni Loizou, Emily Hellina, Eva Papavasiliou, Christina Kyprianou, Antonia Stylianou, Maria Theodorou, Maria Paschali, Maria Andreou, Teresa Tourvas, Telis Papadopoulos, Elina Solomonidou, Zoe Mavrogenous, Miro Skapoulli, Lucas Spathis, Andria Papanikola th, Despo Nikolaidou, Myrto Aristidou, Tatiana Vasilieva and Elli Filippou. Besides showcasing the workshop results, the exhibition will also present works by Demetriou through which visitors will be able to observe the love for modern and unconventional ceramics.

 

Ceramic Art Exhibition

Group exhibition presenting the results of the 7th Ceramic Experimental Workshop Androlikou. August 4-31. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tel: 26-888700

