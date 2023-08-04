August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Two Palestinians killed as West Bank violence simmers – sources

By Reuters News Service00
mourners react near the body of palestinian who was killed during clashes with israeli settlers in the west bank
Mourners react near the body of Palestinian who was killed during clashes with Israeli settlers, in a hospital in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Ali Sawafta

Two Palestinian youths were shot dead in the occupied West Bank on Friday in separate incidents, one by Jewish settlers who attacked a local village and one by Israeli soldiers in confrontations during a military raid, Palestinian sources said.

Residents of Burqa said Israeli settlers entered their village, threw rocks and set fire to cars.

“The youth of the village went out to confront them using stones. Settlers opened fire, they killed one person and wounded others,” said one witness who asked not to be named.

The Palestinian health Ministry said a 19-year-old died in the incident. The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

Washington has expressed concern over growing attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, where violence has worsened since last year with stepped-up Israeli raids amid Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.

Earlier on Friday, near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who fired weapons and hurled explosives and stones at its troops. It said hits were identified and reported no injuries to its forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said an 18-year-old was shot in the head and killed. Amjad Zeidan, who said he witnessed the incident from about 200 metres away said that he did not see the youth killed carrying weapons or explosives.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing as a “field execution” and called on the International Criminal Court to “break its silence and promptly complete its investigation into the crimes of the occupation”.

U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israel captured those territories in the 1967 war. Its settlements in the West Bank, where Palestinian have limited self-rule, are considered by most countries as illegal, a view that Israel disputes.

Related Posts

Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case

Reuters News Service

Ethiopia declares six-month state of emergency in Amhara after clashes

Reuters News Service

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to his jail term (Update)

Reuters News Service

China to attend talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia that exclude Russia

Reuters News Service

Lebanon mourns blast victims after three years with no accountability

Reuters News Service

Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign