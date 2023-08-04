August 4, 2023

Fasoula residents evacuated as Paphos fire rages out of control

Image: Spyros Spyrou (Facebook)

A wild bushfire was raging close to the Stavrokonnou community in Paphos, which spiraled out of control within an hour, burning over five donums of land on Friday night.

Residents in the Fasoula community in Paphos were being evacuated as the flames headed dangerously close to homes.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the flames began at 8:53pm and the evacuation was headed by the police and civil defence.

The front of the fire was spanning around 800m and had burned about five donums of dry vegetation and wild shrub.

Four firefighting trucks from Paphos were at the scene and six from the forestry department.

The timing of the fire was exceptionally difficult as the brunt of the fire service was fighting to keep another fire in Limassol’s Alassa region under control, which had been raging since 2pm.

