Exhibition says it with three kisses

Three artists from abroad are to exhibit their work in Cyprus soon as Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery hosts a new group showcase. Cornelia Bier, Inez Druminez, and Karmen Kosar, all Masters students of one of the foremost German contemporary artists, Markus Lüpertz, take part in the exhibition presenting new pieces.
Set to open on September 15 in Limassol, the Three Kisses exhibition will feature numerous techniques and expressions of art, uniquely combining the similarities and individualism of each artist. “Their work is associated with Neo-Expressionism in emulation of the visual language used by their mentor and teacher,” say organisers. “Neo-Expressionists blended figuration with abstractions, in that they portrayed recognisable subjects, such as the human body as well as nature, but often in an abstract, rough and violently emotional way, with a preference for vivid colours,” it explains.
“Cornelia Bier approaches painting as an expression of her own life. She sees her paintings as a homage to nature with a special emphasis on the forest. She has always been attracted to the interplay of colours and nature’s inexhaustible palette. Her imagination is nourished by the interstices, the spaces in-between, the apparent emptiness between the visible. Without these spaces, there would be no form or structure. Vividly manifested on her canvases are the change of seasons, light and shadow, storm and silence, emergence and decay, birth and death, all of them expressions of opposite yet complementary poles.”
In turn, multidisciplinary artist Inez Druminez works with a variety of arts from painting and sculpture to video and music. “She switches between styles, media and subjects with extraordinary ease. This change of rhythm is part of her DNA: it is as though she brings to her art a feeling of hand drumming, alternating between slower and quicker tempos as she does when she is playing the drums. After all, it is for good reason that her artistic name is Druminez.”
Finally, Karmen Kozar works in paintings, following her conscious self into the unconscious and subliminal. She blurs the lines of reality and what is abstract, creating multi-layered art. All three artists have exhibited work in European cities and next month it will be Limassol’s turn to host them.
Three Kisses
Exhibition with works by Cornelia Bier, Inez Druminez, and Karmen Kosar. September 15-October 7. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening event: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 3.30pm-6pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. www.lumiereartgallery.com