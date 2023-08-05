August 5, 2023

Two youth festivals coming up

Local youth organisations are bringing celebrations and live music to the communities of the island. Two youth festivals are set for Sunday and the following Sunday offering summer entertainment. First up is a one-day event by the Foini Youth Centre which presents a traditional evening with an artistic programme with local guests.

In the courtyard of the youth centre, an 8pm concert will bring visitors together to enjoy songs and traditional music performed by Michalis TTterlikka and Stefanos Pelekani. The evening will continue with Cypriot dances by the dance group Vourka while a tsattista competition takes place. Also happening on the day is an exhibition of traditional creations of the village as well as food and drink stalls.

The Evrychou Youth Club will also host a summer fiesta this month and their event has a more contemporary approach. The Youth Summer Music Event on August 13 will kick off at 8pm with DJ PanagiotisGee on the decks as food stands begin to serve crowds. To entertain event-goers, local singer Hovig will take the stage to sing pop Greek music, summer hits and favourite dance covers. All of that with just €5 entrance.

 

Foini Youth Fest

Live music, traditional dances, tsattista competition and more. August 6. Foini Youth Centre, Limassol district. 8pm

Youth Summer Music

Live DJ and performance by Hovig. August 13. Municipal Elementary School, Evrychou. 8pm. €5. Tel: 99-953716, 97-748890, 99-080161

