A date with August’s festivals

The summer month would be nothing if it weren’t for the festivals held around the island. ELENI PHILIPPOU looks at what is coming up
Lemesos International Documentary Festival – until August 8
‘Where cinema meets reality’ is the tagline of the 18th festival edition, which is on in Limassol for three more days. Presenting more than 20 award-winning creative documentaries, all of which are Cyprus premieres, the selected films touch on diverse topics, and societal and political issues through a creative lens. Since the beginning of August, the festival has been hosting Q&A sessions, music events, DJ sets and open-air parties. Until the festival concludes on Tuesday, nine more screenings will take place at the Lanitis Carob Mill while the closing event will present The Broken Pitcher: A Soundbank, a looped screening and recording performance.
Countryside Animafest Cyprus 2023 – August 9-12
The village of Salamiou will burst with life next week as the animation festival returns. Across four days, a series of animation film screenings and a competition will take place showcasing films from abroad, local productions and student films which were created through a series of workshops by festival organisers. In between the evening screenings, several sidebar events will take place throughout the day and each night will conclude with a live music performance from the hottest bands on the island.
Reggae Sunjam 2023 – August 12, 13
Happening next weekend is the latest edition of a favourite reggae festival. The only festival of its kind in Cyprus, Reggae Sunjam will take over Paradise Place in Pomos offering live music, parties and good vibes. Alongside the music performances, a set of DJs will entertain festival-goers while a local pop-up craft market features handmade art and creations. The party will be on all day blasting Reggae, Roots, Dub, Steppers and Dancehall tunes.
Theatre and Performance Art Festival Antiskino – August 24, 25, 26
Taking its guests to the green forest of Kato Pyrgos is Antiskino Festival, the outdoor three-day event celebrating theatre and performance art. Happening on August 24, 25 and 26, this will be the biggest edition the festival has held so far. Each year, the festival welcomes a series of theatrical performances from local artists as well as live music gigs and workshops. Nestled in between the trees of the Community Park of Kato Pyrgos overlooking the Paphos sea, festival-goers will set up camp to enjoy three days of performances and nature.
Paradise Jazz Festival – August 25, 26
Happening on the same weekend and near by is the 23rd Paradise Jazz Festival that this year will host 21 Cypriot musicians and two invited guests from abroad. At the scenic venue of the family-owned Val’s Place in Giala – near Argaka – two evenings full of jazz concerts will take place. Though jazz music is at the core of the festival the performances will include blended genres such as gypsy jazz, Latin and world music, Brazilian rhythms and soul. Three live music acts will play each night on the intimate stage. Original compositions, new music and plenty of improv characterise the music many of the artists will perform that adding an extra touch to the festival programme.
Moonwalk– August 31
As the last full moon of the summer happens – and a blue one at that – the Paralimni Youth organises an epic music event on the Protaras coastline. Stretching along the busy seaside of the town, a series of free music performances will take place between 8pm and 12am. Twenty nine music stages will be set up featuring more than 100 musicians who will play simultaneously at various spots of the promenade. The walk will begin from Saint Nicholas’ chapel and continue until Fig Tree Bay beach. Some 8,000 visitors attended the Moonwalk event last year, and this time, the event is dedicated to tradition in memory of Kyriakou Pelagia, a significant presence on the Cypriot traditional music scene.
Paphos Beer Festival – August 31 – September 3
Towards the end of the month, Paphos Castle will transform into a massive beer ground that hosts live music gigs, sizzling burgers and all kinds of beers. Craft beer, lager, ales and more will treat beer lovers from August 31 to September 3 as the latest edition of the Paphos Beer Festival takes place. Entrance is free. Pairing with the finest craft beers from around the world will be a selection of street food that typically features beer staples of hotdogs, burgers and souvlaki. Live music by local and invited musicians and bands will entertain visitors, and although the line-up has not been announced yet, it promises to be a lively one.
