August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Post office warns of scam

By Nick Theodoulou0319
post office

The Cyprus Post office warned on Monday that fraudulent SMS messages are being sent out en masse to trick people into handing over private information.

The office explained that the messages typically try to hook the receiver of the text by claiming that a parcel has arrived which requires further verification by clicking on a link provided.

But the Cyprus Post emphasised that these messages are not official, are a scam, and are not at all linked to their services – “the public is urged to ignore these [text] messages”.

It was further stated that tax payments to the Cyprus Post should only be made via the JCCSMART website.

 

