August 8, 2023

Eight-year-old in critical condition after accident

By Staff Reporter
An eight-year-old girl is intubated in a critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital, after an accident  shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to the police, in the early hours approximately 40 minutes after midnight, a car driven by a 41-year-old woman with her eight-year-old on Metohiou Street collided with a car driven by a 20-year-old man, in circumstances under investigation.

The woman and her daughter were injured in the collision. They were taken to Nicosia general hospital, where the child was intubated and kept for hospitalisation in the ICU with her health condition described as critical. The mother is not seriously injured.

Nicosia traffic police are investigating the causes of the collision.

