August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

School and mosque renovated in Kokkina

By Tom Cleaver00
erenköy primary school
The renovated school

Efforts to restore the Turkish Cypriot primary school and mosque in the village of Kokkina have been completed, the Turkish Cypriot foundations administration (Evkaf) and the ‘TRNC Security forces command’ announced on Tuesday.

Works to restore the buildings began at the beginning of the year, and the school and the mosque were both opened on Tuesday to coincide with the 59th anniversary of what Turkish Cypriots call the ‘Erenkoy resistance’ of 1964.

The school will be open to the public as a museum.

Evkaf’s general manager Ibrahim Benter said at the opening that “we protect our cultural heritage everywhere”.

