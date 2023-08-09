August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Recall of herbal dietary supplement

By Jonathan Shkurko00
recall

Health authorities on Wednesday said they have issued a recall on a specific herbal dietary supplement on the market, after sample testing detected a substance that requires medical prescription before being consumed.

The health ministry said it has contacted the companies packaging and distributing the products in question, instructing them to immediately withdraw all the items in the batches identified.

Consumers who may have meanwhile purchased these items should not consume them and return them to the vendor.

The supplement, which is sold in capsules, also contains a herb called ‘Epimedium’, which has been classified as a novel food by the European Commission and is still awaiting approval.

The products identified is called ‘Granus Men’s Up’. Each package contains ten capsules and its batch number is LOT-812346.

 

