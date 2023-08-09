August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting nuclear plant with strike drone

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near enerhodar
A Russian serviceman stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine

Russian security forces said on Wednesday that Ukraine had attempted to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with a strike drone, the state news agency RIA reported, without citing any named source or official.

Russian security forces reached their conclusion by analysing the flight path of the drone, which they downed, RIA said. It distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter.

Related Posts

Ohio voters reject ballot measure in win for abortion rights advocates

Reuters News Service

TUI could change destinations, lengthen travel season over climate change

Reuters News Service

Russia to build up forces in west to counter NATO threat

Reuters News Service

Forty-one dead in migrant shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island (Update)

Reuters News Service

Nine dead, two missing after fire at holiday home for disabled people in France (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Time running short for diplomacy as post-coup Niger talks stall

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign