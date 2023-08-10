August 10, 2023

Ayios Tychonas combats anti-social behaviour with electronic barrier across road

The village of Ayios Tychonas has attempted to combat anti-social behaviour by adding an electronic barrier and a security guard to one of its roads.

The village is located to the east of Limassol and is home to several high-end residential properties, but in recent years has also attracted the attention of anti-social crowds.

Upon many of the relatively newly built high-end residential areas are roads which lead to nowhere, and a number of those roads have unrestricted views of the city of Limassol.

These viewpoints attract people to spend evenings there, but residents have become concerned that those who frequent them are bringing with them anti-social behaviour and crime.

According to reports, people have been seen drinking copious amounts of alcohol, making undue noise, taking drugs, and even engaging in sexual intercourse in and around the village at night.

In light of residents’ complaints, including from one Russian millionaire who sent multiple letters and photographic evidence of the goings on in the area to them, the village council decided to act.

Having received the relevant permission from the police, the village installed an electronic barrier across one of the roads which provides access to the areas frequented by such visitors.

In addition, the barrier will be manned 24 hours a day by security guards. The guards will be able to open and close the barrier.

