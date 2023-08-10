August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Education ministry allocates €149 million to school upgrades

By Tom Cleaver056
Υπουργός Παιδείας Δηλώσεις στο ΚΥΠΕ
Education Minister Athena Michaelidou

The education ministry has pledged a total of €149 million for the maintenance and improvement of school buildings across Cyprus.

These upgrades include works to earthquake-proof them, as well as erecting extensions, and carrying out other upgrades, with a total of 43 such maintenance and improvement projects taking place.

The projects have been divided into two groups, with the first group comprising of 13 projects which are set to be completed before the start of the new academic year.

The most notable projects include the construction of two new technical schools in Limassol and Larnaca, and the construction of two special schools.

In addition to the planned upgrades, a round of inspections of existing school buildings will take place before the start of the new school year. The inspections are set to look into waterproofing, clean the schools’ gutters, and check the safety of electrical installations and fire safety.

Related Posts

AG appeals David Hunter’s two-year sentence for killing wife

Andria Kades

Eat, Play, Love

Eleni Philippou

The timeless beauty of Macheras

Paul Lambis

TC halloumi producers alarmed by rising production costs

Tom Cleaver

MoD passed on all info regarding military service suspensions to audit service

Tom Cleaver

Child neglect and abuse case to go to court in Larnaca

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign