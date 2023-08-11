A minute with Fanos Avouris Underwater photographer

Where do you live?

Limassol with the best version of my self

What did you have for breakfast?

Bread with peanut butter and coffee

Describe your perfect day

Good sleep at night, spend the morning underwater with my camera and friends. Rest on our boat at noon time, diving again in the afternoon and barbecue at the beach in the evening

Best book ever read?

The Bible. It has answered all my big questions about life.

Best childhood memory?

First free camping experience in the Akamas

What is always in your fridge?

Vegetables and fruits

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Sia and Maneskin

What’s your spirit animal?

None

What are you most proud of?

That I haven’t given up despite the many difficulties for long periods

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

All the scenes from The Best Offer. Don’t ask why.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Leonardo da Vinci. Such a great mind and artist.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to visit the Grecia Magna Hellenic world in the fourth century BC. Especially the cities in Asia Minor

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t like to live with fears in my head. So I live my life in a way that eliminates them.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t be afraid so much. Be braver, take more risks. A failure is not the end.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

When they don’t know what they want from their life. No clear goals

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would pray to God to forgive me for all my mistakes. Still it’s something I do even now