August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six Israeli teens detained for disrupting flight to Tel Aviv

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police on Thursday detained six Israeli nationals after they reportedly caused disruption to a flight bound for Tel Aviv. They are all teenagers.

Israeli news outlet Ynet quoted one of the passengers on the Tus Airways flight saying that the disruption on the plane started when the cabin crew was preparing for take-off from Larnaca.

He told Ynet that one of the teenagers threw a soda can at a woman on board, wounding her.

“The plane was already moving, and the crew hurried to see what had happened,” the passenger was quoted saying, adding that the rest of the group was laughing at the situation.

“At that point, the captain was told what had happened and he turned the plane back to the terminal and called the police,” the passenger said.

The plane finally departed after a 50-minute delay, while the teenagers were arrested and placed into custody.

They were released from custody and will be put on a later flight to return to Israel.

“We cannot tolerate such violence,” Tus Airways said in a statement.

“The safety of our passengers is our primary concern and in the rare events of such incidents on our flights, whether in the airport terminal or on board, Tus Airways has a zero-tolerance policy and when necessary, asked the disrupting passengers to leave the airport or disembark from the plane.”

