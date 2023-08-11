August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in north after fraudulently obtaining 3 million TL

By Tom Cleaver
handcuffs 02
File photo

A man in northern Nicosia has been arrested after fraudulently obtaining a total of 3,617,166TL (€121,653) in the space of a week in July.

According to the Turkish Cypriot police, the man obtained credit card numbers and PINs while working for a construction company, with the intention of defrauding the cardholders.

When police searched the business’s premises, they found a point of sale device had taken over 3 million TL in the space of a week over 101 transactions, numerous fake invoices, and 40,000TL (€1,344) in cash.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

