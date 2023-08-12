August 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nightclubs reported for noise pollution

By Andria Kades00
download

Seven nightclubs were reported in Paphos on Friday night, as part of police efforts to clamp down on noise pollution, police announced on Saturday.

The reports were part of an operation across Chlorakas, Konia, Kato Paphos and Theas Afroditis avenue.

Meanwhile, as part of a separate operation aimed at reducing road collisions, police booked 14 individuals, eight of which concerned drunk driving.

Another involved someone testing positive in a narcotest and another five concerning smaller traffic violations.

 

Related Posts

Libraries proving increasingly popular

Andria Kades

Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower

Eleni Philippou

Recipes with Roddy Damalis

CM Guest Columnist

Suspected car arson in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Super special: the wonky world of left-handers

Alix Norman

Peak of Perseid ‘shooting stars’ visible this weekend

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign