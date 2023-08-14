August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
In todays episode and with the summer at its peak, deputy minister for tourism Constantinos Koumis said tourist arrivals to the island have increased by 32 per cent this year, and expressed the hope that visitors will continue to flow to the island until November.

 Elsewhere, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to make moves to solve the Cyprus problem before the end of his mandate, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Sunday.

 Meanwhile, Britain remains unwavering in its support for efforts for a UN-based solution to the Cyprus problem and encourages all sides to persevere and pursue a solution, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

 All this and more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

