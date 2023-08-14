dYdX (DYDX), Zcash (ZEC), and Pomerdoge (POMD) – Three unique cryptocurrencies worth your attention

Over the month,dYdX (DYDX), Zcash (ZEC), and Pomerdoge (POMD) have shown consistency in their price values. As such, paying attention to these tokens as investment alternatives may be worth your time. This is based on our analytical research and the opinion of crypto experts who have projected a massive surge for the tokens.

Is dYdX (DYDX) going to surpass its resistance level?

Following the bullish movement shown by the dYdX (DYDX) token in the last 24 hours, questions have been raised on whether the token can continue its bullish rally. It has gained 5.30% in value in the last 7 days.

Also, the dYdX token’s value has risen by 2% in the last few hours and is trading at $2.18 at the time of writing. However, the token 24-hour trading volume is down by 20% to stay at $36 million currently. The fall in trading volume has raised more questions about whether investors retain much faith in the token.

One thing is for sure, dYdX maintains a support level at the $2 threshold and as such, we may not see a decline beyond the support level. It is also worth noting that dYdX has gained 18% in the last 30 days.

A look at the price chart shows that the green lines are active. This means the token is heading for a massive rally. This makes dYdX a good long and short-term investment.

Is Zcash (ZEC) near-horizontal price movement a good thing?

Zcash (ZEC) has not made any significant gain over the last 24 hours. The token, which saw a slight 0.60% price gain over the last day, trades at $29.43 at the time of writing. While this may be a small addition to the value, it rather shows the consistency of Zcash in refusing to go bearish.

This is true considering that the trading volume of Zcash fell by a whopping 42.35% in market activity within the last 24 hours to return $26.26M. However, there is no cause for alarm yet as Zcash is above its support level of $29.11 and may well rally again.

ZEC token holders will be hoping that a resurgence comes up soon. However, outside Zcash is Pomerdoge, another amazing project that is trending in the crypto space.

Investors join Pomerdoge (POMD) as project records new heights

The value of Pomerdoge has well and truly been uncovered by shrewd investors. As a result, these investors are now buying more of POMD to position themselves for high gains and other benefits. Pomerdoge is a new and exciting P2E gaming platform with sky-high potential for growth and sustainability.

Presale buyers of the POMD token will have access to the 7,777 NFT collection that’ll be minted. Moreso, every presale buyer can earn a percentage share of the revenue obtained from the Pomergame platform. You can buy the Pomerdoge token at just $0.008 and become part of the new and exciting project.

As Pomerdoge looks to dethrone popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, investors can see a return of up to 17X ROI from POMD before the end of Q4 of 2023. As most veteran investors already know, buying into a high-end investment project like Pomerdoge is where significant gains are made.

It is worth noting that the Pomerdoge project has been audited by SolidProof and Cyberscope. Also, the token’s liquidity will be locked for life for safety reasons.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) presale today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more