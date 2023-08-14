August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Small fire at Metropolis Mall prompts exit

By Jean Christou00
File photo

Part of the Metropolis Mall in Larnaca was evacuated on Monday morning following a small fire inside one of the stores, the fire service said.

The call came at 10.41 am.

The origin of the blaze was traced to an electrical panel inside the store and was extinguished by the fire brigade.

A pre-emptive evacuation in the area of the store was conducted by mall security personnel prior to the arrival of firefighters and everyone left the building safely.

Further investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the electrical fire.

