August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Army officer injured at air base

By Nick Theodoulou00
ΜΕΤΑΒΑΣΗ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΥΡΓΟ ΤΗΣ ΤΗΛΛΥΡΙΑΣ
Andreas Papandreou air base (File photo)

The national guard is investigating the circumstances under which an officer was critically injured at the Andreas Papandreou air base on Thursday.

The officer was given treatment at the scene but was soon transferred by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The officer’s family has been informed.

An announcement from the defence ministry said the officer was injured while carrying out maintenance work on a vehicle at the air base.

Further details are expected to be announced as the investigation develops.

Related Posts

Legal action taken against bus driver who taunted Apostolos Andreas priest

Tom Cleaver

Cypriot passport holders arrested for suspected money laundering (Updated)

Andria Kades

AG’s office unlikely to lift MP’s immunity

Jean Christou

Defendants in ‘golden passport’ case to stand trial in September

Jean Christou

Restaurant review: O Tremythas, Simou, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Tiësto to bring electronic music event to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign