August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Feuding Kanari and Yiannaki to meet with president – report

By Jean Christou0114
press conference 23
Health Minister Popi Kanari

Health Minister Popi Kanari and the ministry’s permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki, who are engaged in a public spat, are due to meet President Nikos Christodoulides either this evening or on Friday, reports said on Thursday.

Phileleftheros reported that the president decided to call both of them into his office to deal with the ongoing matter.

He returned from the presidential retreat in Troodos on Wednesday.

The government said last week the ongoing row was an “internal matter for the ministry” and did not plan to intervene but acknowledged it must be brought to an end.

Kanari and Yiannaki have been engaged in a public war of words, when Kanari – who became the minister in March – called on Yiannaki to provide proof of her dentistry degree from Cairo university, and proof that she could speak English. Yiannaki has so far refused.

Kanari sent an open letter to Yiannaki, saying “I am truly saddened by your refusal to bring anything to light, choosing to use internal procedures as a defence”.

“What do you have to fear? It’s up to you to silence all those who criticise you by presenting your qualifications. I believe your silence strengthens the suspicions of your accusers, however baseless they may be. Even the most honest reader will wonder why you don’t respond in a credible manner,” Kanari said.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Grain advisory body meeting on Thursday to discuss supply and reserves

Jean Christou

Alerts issued for high inland and mountain temperatures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nearly 40 per cent drop in road deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Government criticised over GDP drop

Nikolaos Prakas

Trade down at Paphos bars and restaurants

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign