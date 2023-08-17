August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

UK broadcaster Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

By Reuters News Service067
file photo: michael parkinson pose with his mbe after investiture.
FILE PHOTO: Chat show host Michael Parkinson poses for pictures after he was awarded the Most excellent order of the British Empire (MBE)

British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday, citing a statement from his family.

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” the statement said. “The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Related Posts

German cabinet agrees bill legalizing recreational cannabis use

Reuters News Service

Canadian wildfire threatens towns, govt orders evacuations

Reuters News Service

Chile’s president brings back Williams as mining minister in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters News Service

Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

Reuters News Service

US says working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports

Reuters News Service

Northern Irish police arrest man after data breach

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign