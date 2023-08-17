August 17, 2023

New Nordic’s ‘Beauty In & Out’ range delivers holistic wellbeing

By Press Release036
New Nordic's Beauty In & Out™ range

New Nordic’s “Beauty In & Out™” range is a revolutionary approach to beauty care, with remarkable results for the body, both externally and internally.

With 31 years of expertise in herbs and their properties, New Nordic products feature the appropriate use of natural plant molecules, allowing the vital functions of skin and hair cells to be activated.

It follows that New Nordic’s beauty line, Beauty In & Out, is a true innovation in the beauty industry.

These premium products are designed to work from the inside out, providing a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. The Beauty In & Out range includes a range of skincare and nutritional supplements that work together to support the body’s natural functions, supporting the health of skin, hair and nails.

Furthermore, New Nordic’s line is derived from high-quality, natural ingredients, which have been carefully selected for their beauty-enhancing properties. The supplements are designed to nourish the body from the inside out, while the skincare products hydrate and protect the skin from environmental stressors. Together, they create a comprehensive beauty regimen for full body support.

With regular use of the Beauty In & Out range, you can enjoy a radiant, youthful glow that comes from true health and wellness. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients, and get ready to welcome the power of nature with New Nordic’s Beauty In & Out range.

New Nordic products are distributed exclusively by Best Life Co Ltd, and are available at selected pharmacies in Cyprus.

