Which token will soar in September – Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), or Pomerdoge (POMD)

As we approach September, investors are more informed about which token among Chainlink (LINK), Decentraland (MANA), Or Pomerdoge (POMD) will lead to price gains. In this article, we will look at the price performance of the three tokens and their possible direction next.

Chainlink (LINK) could soar 30% or 60%

Chainlink (LINK) established a trading range between $5.53 and $9.66 during the months of May and June 2022. Subsequently, the altcoin remained confined within this range. Despite briefly managing to flip the midpoint ($7.59), Chainlink struggled to maintain its upward trajectory.

At present, Chainlink must surpass the $7.59 resistance to extend its gains further. Meanwhile, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) have exceeded the 50 mean levels. This means more bullish momentum for the token.

In terms of potential scenarios, a rise in Chainlink’s price could trigger an approximate 30% ascent. This would lead to a retest of the range high at $9.66. In a more optimistic scenario, Chainlink might reach $11.92, resulting in gains of nearly 60%.

Will Decentraland (MANA) see a price reversal?

In comparison to 2022, Decentraland (MANA) has experienced limited network growth since the beginning of 2023. Despite the shift of users towards gaming platforms, Decentraland is persistently struggling with low user activity and price movement.

The updates and partnerships sealed in 2023 have failed to generate any favorable momentum for MANA price trajectory. Consequently, Decentraland could find it difficult to break free from its ongoing downtrend. Such a situation might be even worse if investors continue migrating from Decentraland to alternative gaming platforms.

As of today, the Decentraland token is valued at $0.362963, a decline of -2.73% in price over the previous 7 days. The bulls have been holding the token above the $0.35 support level for weeks. However, if the bearish sentiment worsens, bears might finally break below the support in September.

Pomerdoge (POMD) to skyrocket to $0.35 by September

The concept of play-to-earn (P2E) has emerged as a highly lucrative segment within blockchain gaming. Although there are popular P2E games like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, they have lost their touch recently. A standout new entrant in this domain now is Pomerdoge. Meanwhile, Pomerdoge’s influence extends beyond being memecoin.

POMERDOGE PRICE INCREASING! What can we say #pomercrew! We started presale just over two weeks ago and have already raised almost $750,000! The price will increase to $0.009 on Thursday the 17th of August at 19:00 UTC In the coming days (a week or two) we will be showing you… pic.twitter.com/uCvahatIgN — Pomerdoge (@pomerdoge) August 13, 2023



It is introducing a cutting-edge platform called Pomergame, a globally accessible P2E game. This captivating game enables players to engage in competitive gameplay while earning real rewards for their time investment. Players with a gold status Pomer will be able to trade in-game items on Pomerplace. This will be the platform’s marketplace and battle arena.

Pomerdoge’s native token is currently in the first stage of the presale. This presale phase will grant token holders exclusive entry into a collection of 7,777 NFTs, each boasting distinctive value and other benefits. Presently, the POMD is available at just $0.008 per token. Financial analysts have forecasted Pomerdoge to reach $0.035 from $0.008 by September.

Crypto experts are bullish on Pomerdoge’s potential, projecting a staggering 1,700% surge in value during the presale period. Consequently, investors are keen on early involvement in the project to maximize potential returns.

