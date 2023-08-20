August 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man hospitalised after found in ditch

By Andria Kades00
Larnaca general hospital

An 87-year-old man reporting missing in Larnaca was found in a ditch but well in health on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the man had set off from his home at around 7am in his vehicle, to meet some friends.

Some half an hour later, his friends spoke to him on the phone, where he said he fell into a ditch but didn’t know where exactly he was.

According to CNA, his friends started to look for him and one hour later notified police, which began investigation.

The Aradippou police station set up a crisis coordination centre, with members of the fire service, dogs, national guard and hunters.

At around 12pm, a patrol car located the 87-year-old in a ditch in Koshi. The man did not appear to have any major injuries, but was taken to Larnaca general hospital for more tests as a precaution.

