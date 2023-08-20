Cyprus culture shining bright

ELENI PHILIPPOU looks at events dedicated to the biggest and brightest moon of the year
Not only is August a time when the island’s cities calm down and the beach resorts come to life but it is also the season of starry phenomena. Besides the gorgeous meteor showers known as Perseids, August this year hosts two full moons. The second full moon of the month is coming up on the very last day of August and as it is closer to Earth than before, it is expected to appear giant, pleasing moon-watchers all around the island. To honour this special occasion, several events are taking place in various Cyprus locations, with the full moon as the star of the night.
Zoom in the Full Moon party
The Cyprus Planetarium will hold a party under the blue moon this August 31 at its venue in Episkopio. The event will celebrate this rare astronomical event that occurs once every two to three years with a fiesta, a presentation and a talk. Guests will be able to take a close look at the full moon as the organisers guide them through its craters and nooks. Lecturer Agapios Elia will share information about this natural satellite and its unique landscape with a short talk in English that will take place at 8.30pm. Just 200 seats are available and included in the €25 tickets is finger food and refreshments.
Information: www.thecyprusplanetarium.com
The department of antiquities will also mark the occasion with three events on August 31 in Nicosia, Paphos and Kourion. The energy-filled and captivating locations of the archaeological site next to the Nicosia Municipality, Nea Pafos and the Sanctuary of Apollo Hylates at Kourion will host the events that will take place simultaneously at 9pm. Visitors are invited to join the free events for an evening of music, stargazing and surprises under the light of the August Blue Moon.
Facebook event: August Blue Moon
Moonwalk
For those in Protaras and Paralimni, this event is highly anticipated. Every August full moon, the Paralimni Youth organises a live music event on the night of the full moon. This August 31, the Protaras seaside promenade will once again fill with 100 performing musicians. Starting from the Saint Nicholas chapel by Golden Coast and spreading to Fig Tree Bay, several mini-stages will be set up along the promenade where local ensembles and bands will perform live with the full moon as their backdrop. The event starts at 8pm and visitors can walk along the path to enjoy live music for free on the last day of summer.
Facebook event: Moonwalk