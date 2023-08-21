August 21, 2023

Entertainment venues still seeing heightened traffic

By Tom Cleaver085
Entertainment venues in coastal towns are still seeing heightened traffic after the 15 August public holiday, according to entertainment venue owners’ federation (Osika) chairman Fitos Thrasivoulou.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Thrasivoulou said the increased numbers have come as many Cypriots have elected to spend the second half of the month on the island, spending their time off work in the island’s tourist hotspots.

He said entertainment venues were operating at around 90 per cent capacity during the days around August 15.

In addition, he said September is set to be a “satisfactory” month for his industry, and that the months of October and November must be “taken advantage of” so that the tourism industry can “get back on its feet”.

Despite this, Thrasivoulou mentioned a number of issues faced by his industry, including all inclusive hotels, which have a negative impact on entertainment venues as those staying in them do not venture out and visit venues outside of their hotels.

He encouraged the government to “find the golden ratio so that all tourist businesses and the food and tourism industry can survive”.

He also spoke about the problem of finding workers and called on the president to discuss the issue with him.

He said Osika is “ready with various suggestions and proposals so that a long-term plan can be put in place that can satisfy the needs of businesses”.

Additionally, he said employees should be trained during the winter so that companies have a “guaranteed workforce during the summer”.

He added that “the solution, which is not a solution, of employing asylum seekers is a bomb in the hands of every employer”.

