Today’s weather: Mostly clear

August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

sunny end of summer
Monday will be mostly clear after early morning low clouds on the east coast. Temperatures will rise to 39C in the interior, 33C on the south and east coasts, 32C on the remaining coasts and 31C in the higher mountains. Winds will be initially variable, light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with some increased low clouds in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 22C inland and on the north coast, 24C on the remaining coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly clear, with temperatures rising slightly to fluctuate above average for the season.

