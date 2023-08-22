August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

Number of US children killed by guns hit record high in 2021 – study

By Reuters News Service00
gun control advocates protest against gun violence during rally in washington
Demonstrators (in Washington) hold signs at "March for Our Lives", one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence this month REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Child gun deaths in the United States have hit a record high, according to a new study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mortality database, the study published on Monday in the AAP’s journal Pediatrics found that 4,752 children died from gun-related injuries in 2021, the latest year for which data was available, up from 4,368 in 2020 and 3,390 in 2019.

Gun violence has been the number one cause of death for children in the United States since 2020.

The study was published as Tennessee lawmakers opened a special session on public safety after a Nashville school shooting earlier this year that killed three children and three teachers.

Annie Andrews, a South Carolina pediatrician and gun violence prevention researcher who was not involved in the study, said that when she became a doctor, “I never imagined I would take care of so many children with bullet holes in them.

“But the fact of the matter is, in every children’s hospital across this country, there are children in the pediatric intensive care units suffering from firearm injuries.”

The study further showed that Black children accounted for around 67% of firearm homicides while white children made up about 78% of gun-assisted suicides.

Iman Omer, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an anti-gun violence advocate with Students Demand Action, said the study’s findings were devastating but unsurprising.

“Every year, I know that 128 children and teens in Tennessee die by guns,” Omer said as she headed to the state’s capitol Tuesday to join protesters who have been demanding tougher gun laws.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who knew two of the teachers killed in the Nashville shooting, had asked lawmakers in the special session to bolster so called red flag laws aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people deemed to be a threat. He has faced resistance from his fellow Republicans, who control the statehouse.

In a statement Tuesday, the Tennessee Firearms Association expressed concern that “while some Republican legislators have said that no Red Flag laws will pass, far fewer have stated that no laws that would have any negative impact on 2nd Amendment protected rights would pass.”

Related Posts

Maui wildfire victims fear land grab may threaten Hawaiian culture

Reuters News Service

Day-long Pakistan cable car ordeal ends with all passengers rescued

Reuters News Service

African Union suspends Niger over coup, prepares sanctions

Reuters News Service

Forest fire shuts down Turkey’s Dardanelles Strait for maritime traffic

Reuters News Service

EU’s Sefcovic named interim climate chief after Timmermans quits

Reuters News Service

Former London police officer jailed for 16 years for rape

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign