August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President names Marios Lyssiotis as Diaspora Commissioner

By Nikolaos Prakas
President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Tuesday that Marios Lyssiotis would be named the Commissioner for the Diaspora.

During his speech at the large-scale diaspora conference, Christodoulides also announced an online museum for the diaspora would be created along with an online platform for the Cypriot diaspora.

Lyssiotis has been serving as an ambassador for Cyprus.

“Mr Lyssiotis, who served in important positions in Cyprus and abroad, knows first-hand the importance and significance of our ex-patriots, the best ways of cooperating, their concerns, and I am sure that he will be successful in this goal of governance,” he said.

