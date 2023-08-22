August 22, 2023

Woman arrested on suspicion of extortion

Paphos police on Monday arrested a 53-year-old woman suspected of extortion.

According to Paphos CID head, Michalis Nikolaou, police at Larnaca airport stopped the woman during her attempt to depart, at around 2.45pm.

The 53-year-old had an outstanding warrant against her related to conspiracy to commit a felony and demanding money with threats.

The case had been reported by a 49-year-old man to the Paphos public prosecutor’s office in July. He said the woman had been his business partner dealing with the buying and selling of houses.

It appears the woman had deposited a sum of around €21,000 into the company coffers and, upon not making the expected profit from the enterprise, demanded a return of her funds.

A third person thereafter called the 49-year-old and allegedly threatened him to secure the return of the money. An arrest warrant had been issued at the time and was pending against the suspect who was arrested.

 

