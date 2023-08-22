Want stable gains In 2023? Everlodge’s presale success stuns Polkadot and Ripple (XRP) holders

Investors search for projects that can multiply their investments. The latest big opportunity in the crypto world is Everlodge. This new project’s business roadmap has attracted whales, and retail investors from across the globe.

Experts have a bullish outlook for this project, which has already raised over $305,000 during its ongoing presale. On the other hand, bears have pulled Polkadot (DOT) and Ripple (XRP) down.

Polkadot’s (DOT) price falls despite growth in key metrics

The price movement of Polkadot (DOT) has been a cause of concern for its investors. The market value of Polkadot (DOT) has dropped by 10% in the past seven days. Currently, a Polkadot (DOT) token is hovering at $4.74.

However, the latest data from Santiment has shown a significant rise in development activity on the Polkadot (DOT) network. As per the data, Polkadot’s (DOT) development activity has increased by 20% lately.

Additionally, Polkadot (DOT) has seen a surge in the number of transactions, and daily active users. By market capitalization, Polkadot (DOT) stands in the 12th position.

Ripple (XRP) increases its global footprint

Although Ripple (XRP) won the case against the SEC, it has struggled to move upward on the price chart. Ripple’s (XRP) market value has declined by a staggering 37% in the past month. Consequently, Ripple (XRP) is currently trading at $0.52. This comes despite the growing global adoption of Ripple (XRP).

Recently, New Zealand collaborated with Ripple (XRP). Reportedly, New Zealand will be using the CBDC platform of Ripple (XRP). This, in turn, has caused a spike in the number of active addresses on the Ripple (XRP) network.

Everlodge (ELDG) grows valiantly during presale stage 1

Everlodge has disrupted the real estate market by launching a new blockchain platform related to the holiday properties sector. The global vacation rental market size is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, and reach $119 billion by 2030. Hence, analysts are confident about the enormous growth of this new project.

Everlodge will help people own luxury hotels, and vacation homes for as low as $100. It will mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) against real estate properties, and fractionalize them. Ensuring the safety and authenticity of these NFTs, all the details of the property, including titles, deeds, and ownership, will be stored in the metadata of the smart contract.

The market value of these NFTs will rely on the property against which they would be minted. Therefore, its value is likely to increase over time. The platform’s ecosystem is made up of four elements: Launchpad, Rewards Club, Lending, and Marketplace.

ELDG tokens will power the platform’s ecosystem. There are multiple benefits that token owners will receive, such as staking rewards, discounts on trading fees, and free nightly stays in luxurious villas and hotels partnered with the platform. Additionally, the platform’s liquidity pool will remain locked for 8 years, and team tokens for 2 years.

The presale of ELDG has begun, and a token is currently available to purchase at just $0.01. However, the market value of the platform is likely to increase by 280% during the presale round, and 30x upon launch. It will supply a total of 800 million tokens, of which just 480 million will enter the market during the presale round.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more