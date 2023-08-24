Know why Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC) are benched while bulls invest in Everlodge (ELDG)

The crypto market is showing mixed signs for the past many months. Sometimes it goes bullish, while other times, it has a bearish outlook. Due to such volatility, it has become challenging for crypto investors to tread in the green.

Therefore, projects like Everlodge have become an instant hit. This project is backed by real-world assets, and has long-term growth plans. Therefore, investors are rallying behind it. Meanwhile, projects like Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC) have failed to sustain their growth.

Litecoin (LTC) mining industry picks up the pace post halving

The latest on-chain data suggests that the Litecoin (LTC) mining industry has been able to retain its momentum after its recent token unlock event. Besides, the mining difficulty on the Litecoin (LTC) network has reached its all-time high. This, according to experts, indicates Litecoin’s (LTC) stability.

However, not all is green on the Litecoin network, as LTC’s mining fees have been going down for the past many months. The price trajectory of Litecoin (LTC) has also been bearish. In the last month, Litecoin’s (LTC) price has suffered a drop of 28%. Subsequently, the current trading price of Litecoin (LTC) is $66.17.

Polygon (MATIC) partners with magic Eden

The recent market conditions have not been encouraging for the Polygon (MATIC) community. In the past seven days, the price of Polygon (MATIC) has dropped by 15%.

Moreover, on the monthly chart, Polygon (MATIC) has suffered a decline of 25%. Therefore, the current trading price of Polygon (MATIC) has tumbled to $0.57. To prevent its price from a further fall, Polygon (MATIC) has joined hands with Magic Eden, a giant in the NFT sector. Under this partnership, Polygon (MATIC) and Magic Eden will launch a creator fund worth $1 million.

With this, Polygon aims to boost the MATIC/NFT ecosystem.

Whales pick Everlodge (ELDG) presale as their favourite option

The global hospitality market has grown from $4,390.59 to $4,699.57 in the last year. With a CAGR of 7%, this industry is expanding at a fast pace. Everlodge has brought a new blockchain platform catering to this industry. This blockchain platform will enable people to invest fractionally, and own holiday homes and luxurious hotels for as little as $100. It mints NFTs against real estate properties, and fractionalizes them to make them purchasable by small and retail investors.

Let’s assume there is a villa worth $20 million. Now, under the traditional method, there are only a few individuals that can purchase the villa. To overcome this problem, Everlodge has unveiled the co-owning of properties. It will collaborate with several big names in the hospitality industry to ensure high-quality properties within its ecosystem. Hence, this process allows thousands of people to collectively own a luxury property.

The platform has also proposed to introduce Launchpad, wherein developers can raise capital for new projects. Besides, people who co-own properties will also be able to use their NFTs as collateral to get a loan.

Everlodge will have ELDG as its native token, and its presale has begun. Currently, an ELDG token costs just $0.01. However, as per market projections, the project’s value can surge by 280% in the presale phase, and 30x upon the token’s launch. Besides, the token holders will get multiple benefits, such as staking rewards and discounts on trading fees.

